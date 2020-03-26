Total India case: 617

Centre, State works on distribution system

India has seen the highest single-day surge of COVI 19 patients as the total reached 617. On Wednesday, India registered 101 new cases of novel coronavirus despite a nationwide lockdown. The total number of deaths due to Covid-19 has reached 12 in India.

Globally, the world tally of positive coronavirus cases has reached at least 427,940 in 181 countries, with 19,246 dead.

Courtesy: PTI Graphics

The spread of the novel coronavirus in India is rapidly increasing with each passing day. In the 10 days between March 10 and 20, the number of people in India who tested positive for Covid-19, the disease caused by novel coronavirus, jumped from 50 to 196. And as on March 26, it further rose to 617. Of these 617 patients, 46 patients have recovered following treatment, while 10 (1.9 percent) have died.

As the lockdown has entered the second day, there are distribution problems of the grocery items. In India, the central and state governments held a series of meetings with e-commerce websites, retail chains, vendors and other stakeholders to ensure a seamless supply of essential goods across the nation during the 21-day lockdown period.

While the streets across India bore a deserted look, cops across states ended up booking umpteen number of people for violating norms of lockdown. People were booked for venturing out for no emergency, opening businesses and home quarantine violations. There was an allegation of police brutality but it was accepted as an extraordinary situation.

As per the latest numbers available at the time of filing this report, India registered at least 93 new cases of novel coronavirus on Wednesday, much higher than the previous day’s tally of 52. New cases have been reported from Jammu and Kashmir, Karnataka, Andhra Pradesh, Maharashtra, Kerala, Delhi, and Telangana

As per the Health Ministry, India saw 52 new cases of coronavirus on Tuesday. At 99, India had seen the highest surge in infections on Monday.

Goa reported its first three confirmed Covid-19 cases late Wednesday. Three persons, all with travel history abroad, tested positive for coronavirus in Goa on Wednesday, health department officials said, as the tourist haven joined the states which have reported Covid-19 cases.

In Madhya Pradesh, a total of 20 cases have been reported so far — six in Jabalpur, two in Bhopal, nine in Indore and one each in Gwalior, Shivpuri and Ujjain. One person had died of the novel coronavirus in the state.

Uttar Pradesh has a total of 38 positive cases, including a foreign national. A 33-year-old resident of Pilibhit, meanwhile, tested positive for coronavirus on Wednesday. Luck now’s King George’s Medical University said the patient has no travel history and is a confirmed case of contact transmission,

Three new corona virus-positive cases have been reported in Gujarat. The total number of confirmed cases in Gujarat now stands at 39.

The Maharashtra count has climbed to 128 with 17 fresh cases reported on Wednesday. A 65-year-old coronavirus patient had died in Mumbai on Tuesday, taking the death toll due to Covid-19 to three in the metropolis. The second-highest number of coronavirus infections have been reported by Kerala (109).

After Manipur, a Mizoram resident has now tested positive for Covid-19. The patient is now admitted at Zoram Medical College.

North East saw its first case on Tuesday after a 23-year-old woman from Manipur tested positive for novel coronavirus. Karnataka has recorded 41 cases of coronavirus patients and Telangana has seen 35 patients. Cases in Rajasthan have increased to 36, including two foreigners.

Cases in Delhi stand at 31, including one foreigner.

In Haryana, there are 28 cases, including 14 foreigners, while Punjab reported 2 more cases on Wednesday, taking the tally to 29 cases. Ladakh has 13 cases, while Tamil Nadu has reported 18 cases, including two foreigners.

West Bengal and Andhra Pradesh have reported nine patients each. Chandigarh has reported seven cases.

Jammu and Kashmir tally has climbed to seven while four cases have been recorded in Uttarakhand. With two new cases, the number of confirmed cases in Bihar has risen to four.

There are three cases in Himachal Pradesh and two in Odisha. Puducherry, Manipur, and Chhattisgarh have reported a case each.