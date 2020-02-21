Highland to be constructed with Akshay Kumar’s fund

The Kaziranga National Park (KNP) authorities have informed that the fund of Rs. 1 crore provided by Bollywood actor Akshay Kumar during last year’s flood will be used to build highland for the animal at the national parks. The proposed highland will be built at the Bandardubi range in the KNP.

The authorities have further informed that the remaining funds will be used to renovate some of the forest camps at the national park and to develop infrastructures in the area.

It may be mentioned here that after the raging floodwaters wreaked havoc in Assam last year, Bollywood actor Akshay Kumar had come forward to help the flood victims. The actor had donated Rs. 1 crore each to the Assam Chief Minister’s Relief Fund and the Kaziranga National Park to help with the rescue and rehabilitation of flood victims.