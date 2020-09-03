Highlights Of PM Modi’s Address In US-India Summit

Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Thursday addressed the third leadership summit of the US-India Strategic and Partnership Forum (USISPF).

The address at the summit was delivered via video-conferencing.

Here are some of the key highlights of his address:

The pandemic has impacted several things but it has not impacted the aspirations and of ambitions of 1.3 billion Indians. In recent months, there have been far reaching reforms. These are making business easier and red-tapism lesser. India, a country with 1.3 billion people and limited resources, has one of the lowest death rates per million in the world. The recovery rate is also steadily rising. India is the second largest PPE kit manufacturer in the world. India has battled floods, two cyclones, locusts attacks apart from COVID-19. This made people stronger. Through Covid and lockdown, the Centre knew one thing – the poor have to be protected. The government is providing support to 800 million Indians during the time of the pandemic. A global pandemic has impacted everyone. It’s testing our resilience, public health system and economic system. The current situation demands fresh mindset where the approach to development is human-centric. Indians have embarked on one mission to make an ‘Aatmanirbhar Bharat‘ (self-reliant India). ‘Aatmanirbhar Bharat‘ merges the local with the global. It ensures India’s strengths act as a global force multiplier. Despite local needs, India did not shy away from global responsibilities and ensure constant supply of medicines to the world. For challenges in India, the government believes in delivering results, for which ease of living is as important as ease of doing business. India is a young country with 65% population less than 35 years old. India offers a transparent and predictable tax regime. It’s system encourages and supports honest tax payers. The road further ahead is full of opportunities. These opportunities are in the public and private sector. They cover core economic sectors as well as the social sectors. While looking at the way ahead, the people of India should keep the focus on ramping up our capacities, securing the poor, future proofing our citizens. This pandemic has also shown the world that the decision on developing global supply chains should be based not only on costs. They should also be based on trust. Along with affordability of geography, companies are now also looking for reliability and policy stability.

The US-India Strategic Partnership Forum is a non-profit organisation that works for the partnership between India and the US.