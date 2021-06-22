Hima Das, Dutee Chand Set New National Record In Indian Grand Prix 4

Indian Women 4X100m relay team headed by ace sprinters Hima Das and Dutee Chand set a new national record on Monday in the ongoing Indian Grand Prix (IGP) 4 which is being held in Patiala.
The team conprising of Hima, Dutee, Dhanalaksmi and Archana Suseentran clocked a time of 43.37 seconds, 0.05 seconds quicker than the previous best in 2016.
“One more NATIONAL RECORD created at #IGP 4 in Patiala by our W: 4x100m sprinters @HimaDas8 @DuteeChand Dhanalakshmi & Archana Suseentran with a time of 43.37s; Previous Record 43.42s (2016),” Athletics Federation of India (AFI) tweeted.
Meanwhile, Union Sports Minister Kiren Rijiju took to Twitter and congratulated the athletes for achieving the feat.
“I congratulate our sprinters @HimaDas8 @DuteeChand #Dhanalakshmi & #Archana Suseentran for breaking the National Record at IGP-4 in Patiala in the 4x100m relay, clocking 43.37s ! The previous record was of 43.42s set in 2016,” he tweeted.
25-year-old discus thrower Kamalpreet Kaur also set a new national record in the same event for the second time. He also qualified for Tokyo 2020 Olympics which will commence in July.
“Many congratulations to #Tokyo2020 bound discus thrower Kamalpreet Kaur who created a new national record of 66.59m at the Indian Grand Prix 4 in Patiala. She broke her own previous record of 65.06m. #Cheer4India,” Sports Authority of India (SAI) Media tweeted.