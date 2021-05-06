Hima Das Gets First Shot Of Covid Vaccine
Indian sprinter from Assam Hima Das on Thursday took her first dose of COVID-19 vaccine.
The Dhing Express informed about getting the vaccination jab on Twitter, “Got first dose of Covid Vaccination. Get yourself vaccinated.”
Hima remains to be the first Indian woman and Indian athlete to win a gold medal in any format of a global track event at the IAAF World U20 Championships. She had clocked a speed of 51.46 seconds.
Further, Das was recently appointed as Deputy Superintendent of Police in Assam.