Hima Das Gets First Shot Of Covid Vaccine

Indian sprinter from Assam Hima Das on Thursday took her first dose of COVID-19 vaccine.

The Dhing Express informed about getting the vaccination jab on Twitter, “Got first dose of Covid Vaccination. Get yourself vaccinated.”

Got first dose of Covid Vaccination. Get yourself vaccinated #Vaccination pic.twitter.com/zOjtfx5P2M — Hima (mon jai) (@HimaDas8) May 6, 2021

Hima remains to be the first Indian woman and Indian athlete to win a gold medal in any format of a global track event at the IAAF World U20 Championships. She had clocked a speed of 51.46 seconds.

Further, Das was recently appointed as Deputy Superintendent of Police in Assam.