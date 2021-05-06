Hima Das Gets First Shot Of Covid Vaccine

RegionalSportsTop Stories
By Pratidin Bureau
Image Source: Hima Das / Twitter
69

Indian sprinter from Assam Hima Das on Thursday took her first dose of COVID-19 vaccine.

The Dhing Express informed about getting the vaccination jab on Twitter, “Got first dose of Covid Vaccination. Get yourself vaccinated.”

Related News

Rupsi Airport To Be Operational From Saturday

Bangladesh Supplies Over 10,000 Remdesivir Vials To India

Itanagar Doctors To Go On 2-Day Strike From Friday

Amid Covid Scare Swiggy to Begin Genie Deliveries

Hima remains to be the first Indian woman and Indian athlete to win a gold medal in any format of a global track event at the IAAF World U20 Championships. She had clocked a speed of 51.46 seconds.

Further, Das was recently appointed as Deputy Superintendent of Police in Assam.

You might also like
Top Stories

BSF Guns Down Student In Suspicion Of Cattle Smuggling

National

India placed at 6th position among wealthiest countries in the world

Regional

Covid Assam: Buses To Operate With 50% Seating Capacity

National

India Reports 75 Covid-19 Cases: Health Ministry

Regional

GMC Introduces Online Tax Collection System

National

EC To Announce Poll Dates For Assam, Other States Today

Comments
Loading...