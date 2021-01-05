Hima Das Qualifies For Tokyo Olympics 2021

In a proud moment for Assam and India as a whole, sprinter Hima Das has qualified for Tokyo Olympics 2021 and will represent India.

However, the formal announcement is yet to be made.

Currently, Hima holds the Indian national record in 400 metres with a timing of 50.79 seconds which she clocked at the Asian Games 2018 held in Jakarta, Indonesia. She is the first Indian athlete to bag a gold medal in a track event at the IAAF World U20 Championships.

Tokyo Olympics is scheduled to be held this year in Japan from July 23 to August 8.