Hima Das To Be Appointed As DSP: Assam Cabinet

In a moment of sheer pride for the state of Assam, Dhing Express Hima Das will be appointed to the post of Deputy Superintendent of Police (DSP).

This key decision was taken on Wednesday in Assam Cabinet chaired by Chief Minister Sarbananda Sonowal at Dispur.

The cabinet also took a decision that sports persons representing Assam and India in international tournaments and championships such as Commonwealth Games, Asian Games and Olympics will be provided with government jobs.

The CoM approved amendment to the Integrated Sports Policy for the State providing for appointment to medal winners of Olympics, Asian Games, CWG (Class 1) and medal winners of World Championships senior (Class 2) officers.

The 21-year-old sprinter Arjuna award from Assam landed at the tracks of Commonwealth Games and history was made in Indian athletics after Das came sixth in the 400 metres event.

She won her first bronze for 100mts at the state meet followed by entering the finals in the Junior National Championship.

Das then created history by winning gold in the 400 metres at the IAAF World U20 Championships in Finland, making her the first Indian to win a medal at any track event as part of the World Athletic Championship

Das went on to become a Triple Asian Games medallist Hima and broke her own 400m national record within a day and won the silver in 2018 Asian Games in Jakarta.

She was then conferred with the Arjuna Award and last year was nominated for Khel Ratna Award as well.

In July 2019, Das won five 200m gold medals in less than a month at the Poznan Athletics Grand Prix in Poland, Kutno Athletics Meet, Kladno Athletics Meet in the Czech Republic, Tabor Athletics Meet, and Mezinarodni Atleticky Mitink.