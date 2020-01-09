Hima Das Turns 20, Visits Kamakhya Temple

Assam Sprinter Hima Das visited Kamakhya Temple on Thursday to seek blessings from Goddess Kamakhya on the day of her birthday.

Visiting the temple, Hima said, “On this day I sought everyone’s blessings so that I could give my best in playing and other works as well.”

Hima will be the torchbearer in the opening ceremony of the third edition of Khelo India Youth Games, 2020 in Guwahati.

Wishing Hima on her birthday, IOS Sports & Entertainment in a Tweet said, “Wishing India’s golden girl @HimaDas8 a very happy birthday. An icon and inspiration to millions of young girls in our country to play sports. Well done champ! Long way to go. #iostalent #birthdaywishes #himadas #Athletics #superstarbirthday #runner.”

The Olympic Council of Asia also tweeted on Hima’s birthday.

