Thirty-four people were injured when their bus ploughed into a house in Himachal Pradesh’s Chamba district on Sunday,

As per reports, he said the driver of the bus lost control of the vehicle and fell onto a house.

The 34 passengers travelling in the bus suffered injuries and they were rushed to Chamba medical college hospital, the official said.

There were similar bus accidents in the state in August.

Further details are awaited.