Himachal: 7 Killed After Vehicle Falls in Khud

By Pratidin Bureau
190

Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Monday expressed grief over the road accident in Himachal Pradesh’s Mandi district in which seven people lost their lives. Seven people were killed when a vehicle in which they were traveling fell into khud police said. A person was also injured after the Mahindra pickup fell into Suketi Khud at Pulghrat near Mandi at around 2.30 am, they said. Six people died on the spot, while two injured were taken to a zonal hospital where one of them succumbed to his injuries, the police said.

The PMO in a tweet quoting PM Modi said, “Extremely pained after hearing the news of a road accident in Mandi in Himachal Pradesh. The government is involved in relief and rescue operations. I express my deepest condolences to the families of the deceased and wish the injured well soon.”

President Ram Nath Kovind also expressed grief over the loss of lives and wished a speedy recovery to the injured. Kovind in a tweet said: “I am deeply saddened to learn about the road accident in Mandi, Himachal Pradesh. Necessary steps are being taken by the local administration to help the affected people. My condolences to the bereaved families. I wish a speedy recovery to the injured.”

The police have registered a case under IPC sections 279 (rash driving), 338 (causing grievous hurt to any person) and 304 A (causing death by negligence).

