Himachal: 79 Students Test Positive for COVID-19 in Mandi district

A boarding school in Himachal Pradesh’s Mandi district reported 82 cases of COVID-19. Among the 82 cases, 79 are students who tested positive of the virus.

The school is located in Dharampur town of Mandi district in Himachal.

The Himachal Pradesh Government had on earlier announced the extension of the closure of schools in the state till September 25, keeping in view the prevailing COVID-19 situation and the positivity rate.

According to a report of PTI, all schools, except residential schools will remain closed till September 25.

The state education department has also issued a SOP for residential schools to be followed in order to prevent any spread of COVID-19.

Meanwhile, both teaching and non-teaching staff will continue to attend schools, the state government said its order.

The state government had earlier ordered the closure of schools till September 21.

