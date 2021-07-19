Himachal: Chandigarh-Manali Road Blocked Due to Heavy Landslide

The Chandigarh-Manali national highway was blocked for traffic movement due to a massive landslide in Himachal Pradesh near Pandoh in Mandi district for which hundreds of people were stranded.

The alternate route between Mandi and Kullu-via Kataula is also blocked for traffic movement because of a landslide. The district has been witnessing heavy rains since morning, which caused landslides in several parts of the district.

The India Meteorological Department (IMD) had on Sunday issued a fresh warning of heavy rainfall in Himachal Pradesh over the next six to seven days.

The Himachal Pradesh Met office has already issued a yellow warning to the state for heavy rainfall, thunderstorm, and lightning in the plains, low hills, and middle hills on Saturday. An orange warning has been issued for July 18 to 20.

Last week, heavy rainfall in Dharamshala led to flash floods in McLeodganj causing damage to properties in the Bhagsu Nag area.

The flash flood occurred as some areas of the state, including Kangra, received extremely heavy rainfall.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi said that his government is closely monitoring the situation in Dharamshala and assured all assistance to the Himachal Pradesh government following the massive landslide.

“The situation in Himachal Pradesh due to heavy rains is being closely monitored. Authorities are working with the State Government. All possible support is being extended. I pray for the safety of those in affected areas,” he had said.

