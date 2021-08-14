NationalTop Stories

Himachal Landslide: Death Count Rises To 23

By Pratidin Bureau
The death toll in the Kinnaur landslide has surged to 23 after 6 more bodies were recovered on Saturday from the debris during the ongoing search operation.

As per reports, Himachal Pradesh State Emergency Operation Centre informed that NDRF, ITBP, and other agencies are involved in the search operation.

A massive landslide had hit  Kinnaur district where a 30-seater Himachal Road Transport Corporation (HRTC) bus, a truck, and four cars were among the vehicles that came under the rubble on August 11.

Chief Minister Jai Ram Thakur on Thursday announced an ex-gratia of Rs 5 lakh to the kin of the deceased.

Earlier, Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Wednesday condoled the loss of lives in the landslide and announced an ex-gratia of Rs 2 lakh each to the next of kin of those who were killed and Rs 50,000 for those injured in the tragedy. 

