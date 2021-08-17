NationalTop Stories

Himachal Landslide: Death Toll Rises To 28 In Kinnaur

By Pratidin Bureau
Source: TOI

Three more bodies were recovered from the landslide site in Nugalsari, Kinnaur on Tuesday, taking the total death toll to 28, said the Indo-Tibetan Border Police (ITBP).

NDRF, ITBP, and other agencies are engaged in the search operation since the incident took place last week.

A massive landslide had hit Himachal Pradesh’s Kinnaur district where a 30-seater Himachal Road Transport Corporation bus, a truck, and four cars were among the vehicles that came under the rubble on August 11.

Jai Ram Thakur, Chief Minister of Himachal Pradesh on had Thursday announced an ex-gratia of Rs 5 lakh to the kin of the deceased. 

