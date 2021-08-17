Himachal Landslide: Death Toll Rises To 28 In Kinnaur
Three more bodies were recovered from the landslide site in Nugalsari, Kinnaur on Tuesday, taking the total death toll to 28, said the Indo-Tibetan Border Police (ITBP).
NDRF, ITBP, and other agencies are engaged in the search operation since the incident took place last week.
A massive landslide had hit Himachal Pradesh’s Kinnaur district where a 30-seater Himachal Road Transport Corporation bus, a truck, and four cars were among the vehicles that came under the rubble on August 11.
Jai Ram Thakur, Chief Minister of Himachal Pradesh on had Thursday announced an ex-gratia of Rs 5 lakh to the kin of the deceased.