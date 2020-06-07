Himachal: Pregnant cow’s jaw blows off by explosives

Days after a pregnant elephant died in Kerala after being allegedly fed with explosives-filled pineapple, a similar case was reported on Saturday in Himachal Pradesh where a cow was injured after it was fed with eatables mixed with explosives.

The shocking incident took place in Bilaspur district. The Bilaspur Police has arrested a man in connection with the incident. The arrest was made on the basis of a complaint filed by the owner of the pregnant cow in which he alleged that the suspected man had injured the bovine by feeding her some eatables mixed with explosives.

The arrest was made after a video clip showing cow owner Gurdial Singh accusing his neighbour Nand Lal Dhiman of Dahad village in Bilaspur district of feeding his pregnant cow with some eatables mixed with explosives last month, went viral on social media.

Confirming the development, Bilaspur Superintendent of Police Dewakar Sharma said Nand Lal was arrested on Saturday from his village.

A police team also visited the crime spot in the village along with a doctor and examined the cow. The animal’s mouth and jaw were found heavily injured, the SP said, adding that the cow was given prompt medical aid.