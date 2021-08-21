Himachal Reports 2nd Bus Accident In A Week, 32 Injured

At least 32 passengers were wounded after a bus met an accident in Himachal Pradesh’s Solan district on Saturday.

“The bus these passengers were travelling in rolled down a cliff in Barotiwala of Nalagarh in Solan district,” ANI cited State Disaster Management Authority as saying.

As per a TOI report, the driver lost control of the Himachal Road Transport Corporation (HRTC) bus after which it rolled into a ditch.

The injured have been admitted to a local hospital. No casualties have been reported so far. The rescue operation is underway.

On Thursday, 43 people were killed and 35 injured after their bus fell into a deep gorge near the Banjar area in Himachal Pradesh’s Kullu district, while, earlier, a landslide occurred in Himachal’s Kinnaur killed as many as 25 people, ANI reported.