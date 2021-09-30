Himachal Rescue Mission: ITBP Recovers 2 Trekkers Bodies, 15 Saved | Video

Indo-Tibetan Border Police (ITBP) personnel on Thursday carried two bodies on stretchers for 27 kilometers and brought them down from 18,000 feet from Lahaul and Spiti district of Himachal Pradesh, and rescued 15 trekkers.

As per a statement released by ITBP today, two bodies of trekkers from West Bengal who died on a high altitude trekking expedition due to mountain sickness on September 24 and 25, along with four porters were brought down to Kaza, Himachal Pradesh. The trekking expedition started from Manali on September 17.

तन समर्पित

मन समर्पित

और ये

जीवन समर्पित…



Personnel of 17th Battalion ITBP carrying 2 dead bodies of trekkers on stretchers on foot for 27 KMs in mountainous terrain from 18,000 feet altitude and crossing water bodies in Lahaul and Spiti, Himachal Pradesh. pic.twitter.com/uNqu9BAioX — ITBP (@ITBP_official) September 30, 2021

“The rescued people and the dead bodies are handed over to Kaza Administration in the presence of the Sub-Divisional Magistrate (SDM) and Additional District Magistrate (ADM) Kaza, Himachal Pradesh. The four rescued porters are now kept under observation in Kaza hospital,” read the statement.

“The dead bodies were carried on stretchers on foot by the men of 17th Battalion ITBP to the nearest road head which is approximately 27 Kilometers away from the glacier point,” the statement added.

A joint team of the ITBP, army, and civil administration had been launched today from Kaza for a rescue mission towards the higher reaches of Manali-Khamengar Pass- Manirang in Lahaul-Spiti, Himachal Pradesh.