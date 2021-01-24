Himanta Announces Major Projects To Develop BTR

Assam cabinet minister Himanta Minister on Sunday announced important developmental related works of the Bodoland Territorial Region which the government will be undertaking this year.

Sarma made the announcement as part of his deliberation during the celebrations of the first Bodoland Peace Accord Day in the presence of Union Home Minister Amit Shah, Assam Chief Minister Sarbananada Sonowal, other senior BJP leaders and Bodoland Territorial Council (BTC) chief executive members and executives.

Key Highlights:

Decision to allocate a rupees 500 crore goodwill package for the construction of roads in BTR has been undertaken.

New model colleges will be set up in districts of Baksa and Chirang.

A bridge will be constructed in Tamulpur.

New campus of Bodoland University will come up in Udalguri.

Land rights and pattas will be given to the people of BTR as well. BTC CEM Pramod Boro has already started working on it, and people of BTR will be able to buy lands in their respective districts.

After the completion of the celebrations in Kokrajhar, Home Minister Amit Shah and the BJP delegation will attend the Vijay Sankalp campaign in Nalbari for the upcoming Assam Assembly elections.