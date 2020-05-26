Himanta Appeals Stranded People To Return By June 10

Assam Health and Family Welfare Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma urged the people stranded outside the state to return immediately if they are willing to return. The minister urged the people to get back to their state within June 10.

The minister has decided to bring back the stranded people within June before the onset of floods in July.

Sarma further stated that the government will have to monitor the flood situation during the season and therefore, asked the people to return within the stipulated time for their safety.

It may be mentioned that till Sunday afternoon, nearly 60,000 people had entered Assam from other states in the region and across the country.

Moreover, the government is also busy with the people who already returned from other states of the country. From screening to get them quarantined in different quarantine centers, the government has taken all possible measures to prevent the spread of COVID-19 pandemic.

Meanwhile, with the resume of flight service from Monday, a total of 32 flights were expected to arrive at Guwahati’s Lokapriya Gopinath Bordoloi International Airport on the day, but due to cancellations, only eight arrived. A total of 686 passengers landed on the first day.

The health minister, senior Airport Authority of India officials, security personnel, and state government officials were present at the airport to ensure the standard operating procedures (SOPs) prepared by the Assam government were followed.

All passengers were taken by government vehicles to their respective districts, where they will be placed in quarantine. The state has declared 14 days of mandatory quarantine and Covid-19 tests for all passengers. Although there was an apprehension that chaos and confusion would mark the first day, it was avoided as most of the flights to Guwahati got cancelled.

Speaking to media at the airport, Sarma said that on the first day the number of arriving passengers got reduced due to cancellations, but from Tuesday, around 1,000 more passengers have been expected to arrive. The next few days will be a bit hectic, but I am sure we will be able to manage the situation,” the minister said.