Himanta Asks Pvt Schools To Offer 25% Concession in Fees

Assam Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma advised all the private educational institutions to offer at least 25% concessions in monthly fees (pre-primary to XII) amid the COVID-19 pandemic from May 1, 2020, till the formal opening of the schools.

The minister said that the private schools are saving substantial expenditure under various heads.

The Assam cabinet approved the Assam Non-Government Educational Institutions (Regulation of Fees) Rules 2020 in a cabinet meeting. Under the rules, the government will monitor the fees of the private educational institutes.

As per the rules, the government will set up Fee Regulatory Committees to determine the fee structure for any standard or course of study in a non-government school or college.

Speaking to media persons, parliamentary affairs minister Chandra Mohan Patowary said, “The government will fix the fees of the non-government schools. The committee under the rules will regulate the fees.”