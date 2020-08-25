“Himanta Aspires To Be CM”: Congress MLA Jakir Hussin Sikdar

By Pratidin Bureau
Congress MLA Jakir Hussain Sikdar on Tuesday has pinpointed Himanta Biswa Sharma’s aspiration to be the Chief Minister of Assam, adding that his cleverness matches no one.

“The people know who ran the government in the last 4 years. While Sarbananda Sonowal is the sitting chief minister, the government was run by Himanta Biswa Sharma, even children know that. Himanta’s dream of becoming the chief minister when he was in Congress could not be fulfilled, hence he is dreaming for the same in BJP. No one can beat Himanta in his cleverness,” said Sikdar.

BJP should project Sonowal as CM again just like how they approached people in 2016 saying ‘Anand Sarbananda’, we will be happy, he added.

Assam Legislative Assembly elections are scheduled to be held on April 2021.

