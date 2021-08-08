Himanta Biswa Sarma Has Done Nothing For Muslims Of Assam As The CM, Says Akhil Gogoi

Raijor Dal Chief and Sivasagar MLA Akhil Gogoi on Sunday said that Himanta Biswa Sarma as the Chief Minister of Assam has not done anything for the Muslim people in Assam.

The statement was made by Akhil Gogoi at the executive meeting of the Raijor Dal party on Sunday.

The meeting was addressed by the Sivasagar MLA in the presence of other members of the party.

The party discussed regarding the covid vaccination matter in the state.

The Raijor Dal leader said, “Central Government has not been able to give adequate quantity of covid vaccines in the entire Northeast.”

Raijor Dal also demanded for the completion of Covid vaccination in the state by October 30.

“Continuous agitation will be held in the state from November 1,” said Akhil Gogoi.

The party further alleged that the government could not compensate victims of lockdown to a fair extent.

The party also said that they will start agitation against the government if they cannot fairly compensate the victims.

Raijor Dal urged FCI to export Boro and Ahu rice by October 31st.

The Raijor Dal leader also made a few comments on the Assam Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma.

Akhil said, “Himanta Biswa Sarma is playing politics in the name of Muslims people in the state.”

“Nothing has been done for Muslims since he became the chief minister,” Gogoi alleged.

Akhil also said that BJP and AIUDF are two sides of the same coin and AIUDF is doing their business right.

Gogoi further said that he will not come to any argeement and understanding with either BJP or AIUDF.

Even if Congress and AIUDF come together, we will not, stated Akhil Gogoi.

