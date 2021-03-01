Himanta Biswa Sarma Receives 1st Dose Of Covaxin

As the second phase of nationwide vaccination against coronavirus kickstarts for vaccinating citizens over 60 and those over 45 who have illnesses, Assam Health Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma took the first dose of the COVID19 vaccine.

Sarma was vaccinated by Gauhati Medical College and Hospital (GMCH) doctors.

Also Union Home Minister Amit Shah was also reported of receiving the first dose of the COVID-19 vaccine at Medanta Hospital, in Gurgaon.

Union Home Minister Amit Shah today took the first dose of the COVID19 vaccine. He was vaccinated by Medanta Hospital doctors.



(file photo) pic.twitter.com/NYUeEScdEE — ANI (@ANI) March 1, 2021

Earlier today Prime Minister Narendra Modi becomes the first beneficiary to take the first shot of Covaxin Bharat Biotech and the Indian Council of Medical Research (ICMR) at AIIMS in the national capital. Aklso Modi was seen taking the vaccine in a live video and he was seen sporting a gamocha from Assam.