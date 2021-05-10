Himanta Biswa Sarma To Take Oath As Assam CM Today

Senior Assam cabinet minister and convenor of BJP-led North East Democratic Alliance, Himanta Biswa Sarma on Monday will take oath as the 15th chief minister of the state.

Dr. Sarma was unanimously elected as the leader of the BJP Legislature Party. Outgoing chief minister Sarbananda Sonowal proposed his name during the meeting held on Sunday, while, Union Minister and central observer for the selecting the leader representative for the party Narendra Tomar announced Sarma as the next Chief Minister of the state.

The swearing-in ceremony will be held at the Srimanta Sankardeva Kalakshetra at 11:30 am.

Dr. Sarma, has served as the finance, health education and PWD minister during the Sarbananda Sonowal-led ministry.

Dr. Sarma, met Assam Governor Prof Jagdish Mukhi on Sunday and staked claim to form the government in the state.

Further, speculations rife over who would be inducted as ministers in Dr. Sarma’s cabinet.

As per reports and sources, atleast six to seven ministers are likely to take oath as well.