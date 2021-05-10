Top StoriesRegional

Himanta Biswa Sarma To Take Oath As Assam CM Today

By Pratidin Bureau
1

Senior Assam cabinet minister and convenor of BJP-led North East Democratic Alliance, Himanta Biswa Sarma on Monday will take oath as the 15th chief minister of the state.

Dr. Sarma was unanimously elected as the leader of the BJP Legislature Party. Outgoing chief minister Sarbananda Sonowal proposed his name during the meeting held on Sunday, while, Union Minister and central observer for the selecting the leader representative for the party Narendra Tomar announced Sarma as the next Chief Minister of the state.

The swearing-in ceremony will be held at the Srimanta Sankardeva Kalakshetra at 11:30 am.

Related News

Assam: 3,299 New COVID Cases, 48 Deaths

100-Year-Old Freedom Fighter Lalti Ram Passes Away

Terror Hideout Busted In J&K, 19 Grenades Recovered

Rajya Sabha MP Raghunath Mohapatra Succumbs To COVID-19

Dr. Sarma, has served as the finance, health education and PWD minister during the Sarbananda Sonowal-led ministry.

Dr. Sarma, met Assam Governor Prof Jagdish Mukhi on Sunday and staked claim to form the government in the state.

Further, speculations rife over who would be inducted as ministers in Dr. Sarma’s cabinet.

As per reports and sources, atleast six to seven ministers are likely to take oath as well.

You might also like
Regional

Assam Election: Ranjit Kumar Dass Files Nomination from Patacharkuchi

Regional

Hooch Tragedy: Death Toll Reaches 168

Regional

Exempt NRC officials from election duties : EC

National

Modi visits Kedarnath, prayer in cave

Entertainment

Doordarshan To Telecast ‘Lal-Rekha’, A Series On Assam’s Freedom…

Regional

Spelling error on Govt. Signboards

Comments
Loading...