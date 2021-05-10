Himanta Biswa Sarma Visits Kamakhya, Doul Govindo Ahead of Swearing-in as CM

The NEDA Convener, Dr. Himanta Biswa Sarma visited Doul Govindo Temple, Kamakhya Devalaya, and Ishwar Hati Satra in Sualkuchi to seek blessings ahead of the swearing-in as the Chief Minister of Assam.

শুৱালকুছিৰ শ্ৰীশ্ৰীঈশ্বৰ হাটী সত্ৰ দৰ্শণ কৰি সেৱা আগবঢ়ালোঁ ৷ পৰমেশ্বৰে ৰাজ্যখনৰ সকলোকে সুস্বাস্থ্য, শান্তি তথা সমৃদ্ধি প্ৰদান কৰাৰ লগতে ৰাজ্যখনৰ সৰ্বাঙ্গীন কল্যাণৰ হেতু কৃপাদৃষ্টি প্ৰদান কৰে যেন ৷ pic.twitter.com/uRnvkyNjZL — Himanta Biswa Sarma (@himantabiswa) May 10, 2021

Dr. Sarma offered prayer at the Shakti Peeth Kamakhya temple for the development, peace and well-being of the people of Assam.

আজি পুৱা শক্তিপীঠ কামাখ্যা মন্দিৰ দৰ্শন কৰি ৰাজ্যখনৰ অবিৰত শান্তি আৰু বিকাশ কামনা কৰি দেৱীমাৰ চৰণত প্ৰাৰ্থনা জনালোঁ ৷



পৰম কৃপাময়ী দেৱীমাৰ আশিস অসমবাসীৰ ওপৰত সদায়েই যেন বৰষি থাকে তাকেই কামনা কৰিলোঁ ৷ pic.twitter.com/RKzGzGnUVc — Himanta Biswa Sarma (@himantabiswa) May 10, 2021

He was accompanied by his fan followers and party members.

Dr. Sarma visited the temples and offered prayers by following the COVID-19 protocols. He was felicitated with gamosa, and bouquet by the temple authorities.