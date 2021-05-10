Himanta Biswa Sarma Visits Kamakhya, Doul Govindo Ahead of Swearing-in as CM

RegionalTop Stories
By Pratidin Bureau
Himanta Biswa Sarma
54

The NEDA Convener, Dr. Himanta Biswa Sarma visited Doul Govindo Temple, Kamakhya Devalaya, and Ishwar Hati Satra in Sualkuchi to seek blessings ahead of the swearing-in as the Chief Minister of Assam.

Dr. Sarma offered prayer at the Shakti Peeth Kamakhya temple for the development, peace and well-being of the people of Assam.

Related News

Assam: 13 Ministers to Take Oath Along with Himanta Biswa…

Assam Hit By Two Minor Earthquakes In 10 Hours

Himanta Biswa Sarma To Take Oath As Assam CM Today

Assam: 3,299 New COVID Cases, 48 Deaths

He was accompanied by his fan followers and party members.

Dr. Sarma visited the temples and offered prayers by following the COVID-19 protocols. He was felicitated with gamosa, and bouquet by the temple authorities.

You might also like
Regional

Assam Rifles seize drugs worth Rs 1.70 crore in Manipur

Technology

US urges Facebook to withdraw its end-to-end encryption

Regional

Several Lakh Unaccounted Cash Seized Across Assam

Regional

Assam: 876 New COVID Cases, 2 Deaths

National

Coronavirus: Delhi Confirms 1st Case, Another from Telangana

Regional

Dhubri: 2 Killed Over Land Dispute

Comments
Loading...