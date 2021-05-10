Himanta Biswa Sarma Visits Kamakhya, Doul Govindo Ahead of Swearing-in as CM

The NEDA Convener, Dr. Himanta Biswa Sarma visited Doul Govindo Temple, Kamakhya Devalaya, and Ishwar Hati Satra in Sualkuchi to seek blessings ahead of the swearing-in as the Chief Minister of Assam.
Dr. Sarma offered prayer at the Shakti Peeth Kamakhya temple for the development, peace and well-being of the people of Assam.
He was accompanied by his fan followers and party members.
Dr. Sarma visited the temples and offered prayers by following the COVID-19 protocols. He was felicitated with gamosa, and bouquet by the temple authorities.