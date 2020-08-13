Himanta Biswa Sharma responds to AASU

Responding to AASU’s criticism, Assam Health and Finance Minister Himanta Biswa Sharma said that AASU has a political agenda for all the commotion they are making in regards to the implementation of clause 6 of the Assam Accord. Earlier he also termed the organization as a political party.

“I don’t want to be a super CM, instead some members of AASU want to be super MLAs. Two years were given after the report was submitted. They have a political agenda for the commotion they are making,” he said.

Following protests against the Citizenship Amendment Act (CAA), the centre set up a Clause 6 panel to recommend measures to protect the interests of the indigenous people of Assam. The BJP government in Assam had promised to quickly implement the recommendation but AASU has accused it of lacking the commitment to do so.