Himanta Briefs On Assam’s COVID Management | Key Highlights
Amid the rising cases of coronavirus in Assam, the state’s health and finance minister Himanta Biswa Sarma on Wednesday said to vaccinate one crore citizens between 18 – 45 years of age group, the government has taken a decision to order for two crore vaccines.
Addressing the media in Guwahati Sarma said the order has already been placed for a crore vaccine on Tuesday evening, while, another batch of crore vaccines will be placed by Friday.
Other Key Highlights of Himanta Biswa Sarma’s address:
- 81 ICU beds for COVID infected patients are almost ready in Gauhati Medical College and Hospital (GMCH).
- Thereafter, another 50 ICU beds will be set up in GMCH.
- 24 ICU beds have been arranged for in Mahendra Mohan Choudhury Hospital (MMCH).
- Another 30 ICU beds will be arranged at the Kalapahar COVID hospital.
- Dhirenpara Maternity Hospital will now be converted to COVID hospital and 50 ICU beds will come up there.
- The PWD has been requested to investigate instead of converting the Khanapara field into a COVID centre, can a complex be created accomodating only 100 ICU beds.
- If Guwahati continues to report over 1000 cases every day, then soon a decision will be taken where the Deputy Commissioner of Kamrup Metro will announce the closure of all schools, colleges, universities, and hostels in the district.
- People coming from other states will have to mandatorily undergo COVID tests and also stay under home quarantine for seven days.
- 655 oxygen concentrators have been purchased, while an order for another 500 has been placed. In addition, the government is seeking donations for purchasing another 1000 concentrators.
- Assam Air Product who manufactures oxygen in the state makes 50mt Oxygen daily. But the government is considering if there could be a possibility in establishing another plant to produce 50mt oxygen daily. If necessary centre may also provide help.
- In Guwahati Metro, 60 more COVID screening centres will come up for better COVID testing facilities and the centres will be functional up to 9 pm.
- Asymptomatic patients who want to live in medical facilities will be placed in hotels. The medical facilities will be taken care of by the government, however, the hotel charges will have to be borne by the patients.
- Free vaccination for anyone who gets inoculated in government-administered facilities.
- Examinations for class 10 and 12 will be cancelled if the COVID situation worsens in the state. The decision will be taken by the new government after May 2.