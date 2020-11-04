Himanta Condemns Arrest of Journalist Arnab Goswami

Assam Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma condemned the arrest of Journalist and Republic TV Editor-in-Chief Arnab Goswami.

Himanta in a tweet said, “@republic Editor-in-Chief Arnab Goswami physically assaulted & arrested by Mumbai police is nothing but muzzling freedom of press by the vindictive M’rashtra govt. Strongly condemn this shameless politically motivated Mumbai police action. It’s like Emergency days in Maharashtra.”

.@republic Editor-in-Chief Arnab Goswami physically assaulted & arrested by Mumbai police is nothing but muzzling freedom of press by the vindictive M'rashtra govt. Strongly condemn this shameless politically motivated Mumbai police action. It's like Emergency days in Maharashtra — Himanta Biswa Sarma (@himantabiswa) November 4, 2020

Union Minister Prakash Javadekar also condemned the arrest of the journalist who was arrested today morning for allegedly abetting suicide of a 53-year-old interior designer in 2018.

Javadekar in a tweet said, “We condemn the attack on press freedom in #Maharashtra. This is not the way to treat the Press. This reminds us of the emergency days when the press was treated like this.”

We condemn the attack on press freedom in #Maharashtra. This is not the way to treat the Press. This reminds us of the emergency days when the press was treated like this.@PIB_India @DDNewslive @republic — Prakash Javadekar (@PrakashJavdekar) November 4, 2020

The Republic TV Editor Arnab Goswami was arrested from his Mumbai residence on Wednesday morning.

The Alibaug Police on Wednesday morning detained Goswami in connection with the death of interior designer Anvay Naik and his mother Kumud Naik in 2018.

Mumbai Police officials confirmed that Goswami has been arrested in connection with the 2018 suicide abetment case.