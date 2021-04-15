Himanta Gets 2nd Dose Of Vaccine Against COVID-19

Top StoriesRegional

Assam health minister Himanta Biswa Sarma on Thursday got inoculated with the second dose of vaccine against coronavirus.

Taking to Twitter, the Sarma wrote that citizens eligible for the vaccination should take the doses and the state is ready for the inoculation drive.

“I took my second dose of #COVID19Vaccine vaccine today! I request all those who are eligible for vaccination to take their dose on time. #Assam is all geared up to ensure vaccination to all eligible. Together, we shall win this battle against pandemic,” Sarma tweeted.

Assam as of Wednesday night reported 385 new cases of the virus taking the active cases tally in the state to 3,200.

