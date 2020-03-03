Himanta Hits at Congress-AIUDF Alliance

Assam Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma on Tuesday said that the voters who will cast vote for All India United Democratic Front (AIUDF) will have to bear the burden of insult till their forefathers.

Addressing the media outside the Assam Legislative Assembly, Sarma, while reacting to the alliance of Congress and AIUDF, said that if Badruddin Ajmal will campaign for the Congress then the parents of the opposition party candidates will also vote for BJP. Ajanta Neog will even cast her vote for BJP if Badruddin Ajmal will campaign for Congress.

Further, reacting to the third seat of Rajya Sabha, Sarma said that the people who are truly indigenous and love their community won’t support AIUDF.