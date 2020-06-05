Himanta Inaugurates Chemotherapy unit at AMCH

Assam Health and Family Welfare Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma inaugurated a chemotherapy facility at Assam Cancer Care Foundation at Assam Medical College Hospital (AMCH) in Dibrugarh.

Inaugurating the Cancer Care Center, Himanta said, “We are also looking whether we can provide a one-time amount of Rs. 6000 to those who have not received Rs. 2000 per months from Assam Care.”

He further stated that the state government is constructing a level 3 cancer hospital in Association with Tata Trust under Assam Cancer Care Foundation at Assam Medical College.”

The minister also informed that the construction work is going on but it is delayed for some time due to the present situation.

He also informed that an ONCO CARE centre has also been inaugurated to provide Radiation and Chemotherapy on a priority basis.

“We have recruited a 50-member team including a medical oncologist, radiation oncologist, nurses and other staff to start the service,” the minister added.

“From today onwards Chemotherapy can be done in this center,” he added.

From September 2020 the Radiation facility will also be started here,” he said.

A Well Being Screening Centre for Cancer Patients has also been inaugurated today at the OPD campus of Assam Medical College today,” he further added.

Sarma also had a review meeting with senior Health, PWD, Education department officials on the COVID situation.