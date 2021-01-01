Himanta Inaugurates Eye Bank, Superspecialty Hospital at GMCH

Assam Health and Family Welfare Department Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma on Friday inaugurated the eye bank and superspecialty hospital at Gauhati Medical College and Hospital (GMCH).

Inaugurating the Superspecialty hospital which was earlier used as the COVID hospital, Sarma said that the hospital has been dedicated to the needy in collaboration with the state and central government. “We will soon launch a superspecialty hospital in Dibrugarh. The hospital has been set up with the much advanced equipments. No hospitals in the state have such advanced equipments for treatment,” said Sarma.

The minister further added that the second wing of the superspecialty hospital will be inaugurated on February saying that the hospital will be developed as the autonomous unit like the cancer hospital. “The superspecialty hospital will have one Director, 6-8 Neuro-surgeons,” said Sarma.

He further stated that a 300-bedded cancer hospital will also be launched soon and a separate women and children hospital will also be started at GMCH.

The minister also informed that the GMCH will soon be transformed into 3000 bedded hospital adding that the PET MRI will be launched in February for the cancer patients.

Talking about the salary of the doctors, the minister said that the salary of the doctors will be given with the equation of the AIIMS doctors adding that the state government has taken such step so that the people would get same treatment facility as private hospitals in a minimum cost.

Speaking about the COVID-19 pandemic, the minister said that the virus will stay. “People should not stop wearing masks and maintain social distancing in order to prevent from the disease,” said Sarma.