Himanta Inaugurates State-of-art ICU at JMCH

Assam Health and Family Welfare Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma on Monday inaugurated a 50-bedded state of the art ICU at Jorhat Medical College and Hospital (JMCH) in the presence of state health minister Pijush Hazarika and MPs Tapan Kumar Gogoi and Kamakhya Prasad Tasa.

In a tweet, Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma said, “Pleased to inaugurate 50-bed state-of-art, fully functional ICU at Jorhat Medical College & Hospital today with MoS @Pijush_hazarika & MPs @ToponKumarGogo1 & @KamakhyaTasa. Fitted with ventilators & oxygen equipment, it shall bolster our preparedness in fight against #COVID19.”

The minister also took stock of the quarantine center and held a discussion with the high-level officials of the district administration.

The minister visited JMCH on Monday morning along with Pijush Hazarika and MPs Tapan Kumar Gogoi and Kamakhya Prasad Tasa. He also took stock of the screening center in Jorhat.

In another tweet, Sarma said, “The Kaziranga University in Jorhat is being set up on lines of Sarusajai Stadium. Visited the site with @Pijush_hazarika, @ToponKumarGogo1 & @KamakhyaTasa & reviewed the quarantine facilities. Medical teams are in state of readiness & infrastructure firmly in place.”