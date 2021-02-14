Himanta Inaugurates Three Foot Bridges In Guwahati

Assam cabinet minister Himanta Biswa Sarma on Sunday inaugurated the newly constructed foot over-bridges in Kamakhya, Dispur, Khanapara, areas of Guwahati on Sunday.

The Kamakhya Gate foot-over bridge was inaugurated at 9 am. Following which, the footbridges at Ganeshguri near Kar Bhawan was inaugurated by 9.30 am and the one at Khanapara was inaugurated by 10 am.

The minister said that a decision was taken on February 1 last year to construct nine foot bridges across the city. By March 31 this year, all the foot-bridges will be operational.

As per reports, the budgets for the construction of all the bridges vary of which Khanapara has the highest bid.

The minister also showed growing concern over citizens spatting tobacco on the bridges, dividers and pavements. Sarma urged people to keep their city clean.