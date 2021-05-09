Himanta Is Assam’s Next CM, Claims Digboi MLA Suren Phukan

As speculation rife on who will be Assam’s next Chief Minister, in a major breakthrough, Digboi MLA Suren Phukan on Sunday morning claimed senior cabinet minister Himanta Biswa Sarma will be crowned as the 15th Chief Minister.

Addressing the media, Phukan said that he is here to congratulate Dr. Sarma and is happy to see him become the next CM.

On asked if Dr.Sarma being elected as the CM is confirmed, the Digboi MLA asserted a firm “yes”, however, said it is yet to be formally announced.

Phukan also said that incumbent Chief Minister Sarbananda Sonowal will be inducted in the union ministry. He further lauded Sonowal’s work during the last five years.

The MLA also thanked the people of Digboi for electing him for a second consecutive term and he will continue to serve the people of his constituency.

The BJP unit of Assam is scheduled to meet on Sunday noon to finalise the new chief minister of the state.