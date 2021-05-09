Top StoriesRegional

Himanta Is Assam’s Next CM, Claims Digboi MLA Suren Phukan

By Pratidin Bureau
658

As speculation rife on who will be Assam’s next Chief Minister, in a major breakthrough, Digboi MLA Suren Phukan on Sunday morning claimed senior cabinet minister Himanta Biswa Sarma will be crowned as the 15th Chief Minister.

Addressing the media, Phukan said that he is here to congratulate Dr. Sarma and is happy to see him become the next CM.

On asked if Dr.Sarma being elected as the CM is confirmed, the Digboi MLA asserted a firm “yes”, however, said it is yet to be formally announced.

Related News

BJP To Stake Claim To Form Assam Govt Today

Tezpur: Over 300 Shops Gutted In Fire

Sonowal Or Himanta: Assam’s Wait For Its Next CM To…

COVID Assam: 5,756 New Cases, 50 Deaths

Phukan also said that incumbent Chief Minister Sarbananda Sonowal will be inducted in the union ministry. He further lauded Sonowal’s work during the last five years.

The MLA also thanked the people of Digboi for electing him for a second consecutive term and he will continue to serve the people of his constituency.

The BJP unit of Assam is scheduled to meet on Sunday noon to finalise the new chief minister of the state.

You might also like
Sports

INDvPAK: Pak captain’s uncle to support Team India

Regional

Partha Sarathi Mahanta Exposed

Top Stories

Dream11 Bags IPL Title Sponsor With Bid Of Rs 234

Regional

Assam | Bypolls for 4 assembly seats soon

Top Stories

12-Hour Barak Bandh Observed

Regional

Wine shops to close in Assam

Comments
Loading...