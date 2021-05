Himanta Leading With Over 24,000 Votes In Jalukbari

BJP’ pointsman and Assam Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma is leading with 24,947 votes in Jalukbari constituency.

Congress candidate Romen Borthakur on the other hand is trailing with 15,927 after the fourth round of counting.

It may be mentioned that Jalukbari constituency is Sarma’s fortress since 2001.