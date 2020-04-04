Himanta requests Govt. employees to help poor families

By Pratidin Bureau
Assam Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma on Saturday requested the government employees of the State to help at least five poor families in their neighbourhood with the salary.

Addressing the media in Guwahati, the Minister said, “I humbly request the government employees to help at least five poor families in their neighbourhood with the salary. It will be voluntary. There will be a government website where the photographs of the employees will be uploaded,” Minister Sarma said.

He further maintained that the Assam government employees will get their full amount of salary and there will be no deduction. However, as per the request of the Karmasari Parishad salary of one day will be taken as a contribution to fight the COVID-19 in the State. “If someone does not want to contribute he/she has also option,” he added.

