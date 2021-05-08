Himanta – Sonowal meets Nadda-Shah-Santosh seperately

The all-important process of choosing the next Chief Minister of Assam has begun at the New Delhi residence of BJP Chief J P Nadda with top ledership meeting both Sarbananda Sonowal and Himanta Biswa Sarma seperately.

First the trio of Amit Shah-J P Nadda and B L Santosh meet Dr Himanta Biswa Sarma at Mr Nadda’s residence. After an hour, the trio met Assam Chief Minister Sarabananda Sonowal.

It seems the party high command has met both the contenders seperately, gauged their mood and let know the mood of the party high command.

As the story is developing there has been no word about who would be the Chief Minister.

It seems that there would be no full Central Parliamentary Board(CPB) meeting for now but surprisingly only Dr. Himanta Biswa Sarma reached Mr. Nadda’s resident where he was met by Home Minister Amit Shah and BJP National General Secretary B L Santosh.

Although Chief Minister Sonowal and Dr. Sarma flew together, initially only Dr. Sarma had gone to meet Mr. Nadda, Mr. Santosh, and Mr. Shah. Mr. Sonowal stayed at his official residence and then moved to Mr Nadda’s house after an hour.

Top sources of the national BJP leadership informed that the decision had been taken by the CPB already and the same would be communicated via the national president and based on the fall out of the meeting the next course of action would be decided by the CPB.

In fact whole Assam has been waiting with bated breadth to know the name of the next Chief minister of Assam as the BJP high command has not been able to make up their mind a week after then results are announced.

Chief Minister aspirant duo, incumbent Chief Minister Sarbananda Sonowal, and his challenger and health minister Dr. Himanta Biswa Sarma left for New Delhi in a chartered flight this morning to Delhi.

They were accompanied by one MLA from the respective camp. Tingkhong MLA Bimal Bora accompanied Sonowal and while Naharkatia Taranga Gogoi accompanied Dr. Sarma on the same flight.

From the airport, they drove straight to Mr. Nadda’s official residence at Motilal Nehru path.