Himanta sets Aug 15 deadline to shut madrassas, tols

RegionalTop Stories
By Pratidin Bureau
Himanta Biswa Sarma
File Image
0

Assam Education Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma on Thursday reiterated state government’s decision to convert all state-run madrassas and Sanskrit tols into high schools, higher secondary schools and sets August 15 as Deadline for the move. It was announced at Assam Legislative Assembly on Thursday.

“Government shouldn’t be bearing the expense of religious teaching. So, we have decided to close such institutions,” Sarma said. He further said that teachers working at these madrassas and tols will continue to receive their salaries.

Sarma said that all private madrassas and Sanskrit tols will have to be registered with the government. It may be mentioned here that at present, Assam has around 1,200 madrassa and 200 Sanskrit tols.

Continue Reading
You might also like
National

Govt. Announces Names Of Padma Shri Awardees

Regional

More than 200 animals die in Kaziranga Floods

National

Cong to win Rajasthan, MP, Chhattisgarh: Polls

Top Stories

Subansiri Dam in 48 months

Regional

Dima Hasao | Locals surround 3 people on suspicion of child abductors, Army jawans to…

Regional

Drugs Seized in Dhubri

Comments
Loading...