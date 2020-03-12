Himanta sets Aug 15 deadline to shut madrassas, tols

Assam Education Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma on Thursday reiterated state government’s decision to convert all state-run madrassas and Sanskrit tols into high schools, higher secondary schools and sets August 15 as Deadline for the move. It was announced at Assam Legislative Assembly on Thursday.

“Government shouldn’t be bearing the expense of religious teaching. So, we have decided to close such institutions,” Sarma said. He further said that teachers working at these madrassas and tols will continue to receive their salaries.

Sarma said that all private madrassas and Sanskrit tols will have to be registered with the government. It may be mentioned here that at present, Assam has around 1,200 madrassa and 200 Sanskrit tols.