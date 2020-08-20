Himanta Should Apologize: Kamalakhya Dey Purkayastha

Congress MLA Kamalakhya Dey Purkayastha demanded Himanta Biswa Sarma to apologize to the people of Assam. The minister said that the COVID-19 vaccine will be launched before August 15 and that the graph of COVID-19 will come down but the result is opposite, said Purkayastha.

Briefing the media, Purkayastha said that the cases are increasing day by day. “Some are trying hard to earn profit in the name of COVID-19 and Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma is among one of them,” said Purkayastha.

He said that the condition of the health department in Barak Valley is very pathetic. There is no availability of 108 ambulances, no ventilator in the hospitals. 25 people have been succumbed to COVID-19 in the last seven days adding that the health minister and health department is responsible for the death of the people.

Purkayastha also alleged that the condition of Assam has degraded as it has not followed the guidelines of ICMR.

Speaking about Clause VI of the Assam Accord, the MLA said that it is not only the clause but the entire accord should be maintained.