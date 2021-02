Assam cabinet minister Himanta Biswa Sarma on Sunday took part in a bicycle rally at Naoboicha in Lakhimpur district.

Sarma took to twitter and shared photos and videos of the same. The rally witnessed a massive participation of BJP workers and supporters as well as locals.

