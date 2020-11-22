Top StoriesRegional

Himanta Takes Part In Bike Rally In Baksa

By Pratidin Bureau
79

Assam cabinet minister Himanta Biswa Sarma on Sunday took part in a mega bike rally in Baksa district under Bodoland Territorial Region (BTR). He was accompanied by Assam BJP president Ranjeet Kumar Dass and BJP national general secretary Dilip Saikia.

The rally started from Bornadi via Tamulpur and ended at Kumarikata.

The BJP has been intensifying their campaign for the Bodoland Territorial Council (BTC) elections as it is fast approaching next month. While the first phase of BTC elections for Udalguri and Baksa district will be held on December 7, the second phase for Kokrajhar and Chirang district will be held on December 10 from 7:30am to 4:30pm.

Related News

Prominent Artist Jeevan Bora Passes Away In Tezpur

Cyclone ‘Gati’ In Arabian Sea Approaching India

Former CM Tarun Gogoi’s Daughter Reaches GMCH

4.4 Magnitude Quake Hits Nagaland

The counting of votes has been scheduled for December 12 from 8am.

You might also like
National

First All-Women IAF Crew Fly Mi-17 Chopper

National

J&K: 3 Militants, Cop Killed in Encounter

Uncategorized

Pak man kills Indian couple in Dubai

World

CIA official accuses China of practicing a ‘quiet kind of cold war’

Regional

SSUHS staffers accept dress code circular; but demand full salaries

Regional

Nagaland bans entry of Assam vehicles

Comments
Loading...