Himanta Takes Part In Bike Rally In Baksa

Assam cabinet minister Himanta Biswa Sarma on Sunday took part in a mega bike rally in Baksa district under Bodoland Territorial Region (BTR). He was accompanied by Assam BJP president Ranjeet Kumar Dass and BJP national general secretary Dilip Saikia.

The rally started from Bornadi via Tamulpur and ended at Kumarikata.

The BJP has been intensifying their campaign for the Bodoland Territorial Council (BTC) elections as it is fast approaching next month. While the first phase of BTC elections for Udalguri and Baksa district will be held on December 7, the second phase for Kokrajhar and Chirang district will be held on December 10 from 7:30am to 4:30pm.

The counting of votes has been scheduled for December 12 from 8am.