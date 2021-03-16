Himanta Takes Part In Bike Rally In Biswanath

With just days left for the Assam Assembly polls, the BJP has left no stones unturned in their campaigning across the state. On Tuesday, North-East Democratic Alliance (NEDA) convenor Himanta Biswa Sarma took part in a bike rally in Biswanath Chariali.

The rally witnessed a sea of BJP workers as well as supporters riding alongside Sarma. Locals present there gave floral welcome to the minister as he rode through the streets of Biswanath.

Join a Bike rally at Biswanath Chariali https://t.co/hQ90Q4un8q — Himanta Biswa Sarma (@himantabiswa) March 16, 2021

#BJPOnceMoreInAssam



I bow down to mothers and sisters of #Assam for showering their blessings on me 🙏



My gratitude to Biswanath Chariali ❤#BJPWithAssam #AssamAssemblyPolls pic.twitter.com/MPDgMYRNhP — Himanta Biswa Sarma (@himantabiswa) March 16, 2021

Sarma will be holding rallies at Sarupathar, Borsola and Tezpur later today.

Assam is set to go to polls in three phases starting March 27. The results will be declared on May 2.