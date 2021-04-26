Himanta Urges For Closure Of All Educational Institutions In Guwahati

In a latest update to contain the further spread of coronavirus cases in Guwahati, health minister Himanta Biswa Sarma has advised the Kamrup Metro Deputy Commissioner to shut down all educational institutions including hostels for 15 days.

The minister tweeted on Monday evening:

With cases in Kamrup Metro exceeding 1000, I’ve advised DC to shut down all educational institutions including hostels for 15 days for now. All other districts, where the numbers reach a threshold that require such measures, shall follow suit. Staying home is your safety

On Monday evening, Kamrup Metro reported 1153 fresh cases of COVID-19.

Earlier today, during a press meet Sarma said that schools up to class 8 will be closed across districts that have crossed 100 cases of Covid-19. While, standard 9 onwards up to university level, classes will continue with only 50 per cent seating capacity, the minister said.

However, with 1000 cases exceeding today in Guwahati all educational institutions – both public and private, including hostels have been asked to be shut down.