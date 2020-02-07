Himanta urges Paresh to join peace talk

On the occasion of the celebration of the signing of historic Bodo Accord, Assam Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma urged the Paresh Barua led United Liberation Front of Assam (Independent) to join the peace talks with the government of India.

Addressing the gathering at Kokrajhar, Minister Sarma said, “I humbly request ULFA (I) to join the peace talks with the government.” The Minister also thanked Prime Minister Narendra Modi for his initiative to develop the BTAD area.

It may be mentioned here that ULFA (I) chief Paresh Barua had stuck to ‘sovereignty’ as a precondition of any possible talk with the Government of India and made it clear that without that being on the agenda, there would be no talk.

PM Narendra Modi was given a grand welcome by lakhs of Bodo people. Hundreds of Bodo boys and girls also performed their traditional dances and songs. The Jangkhritai Pwthar in Kokrajhar is packed to the brim with enthusiastic Bodo people to witness the historic moment.