Himanta Visits Bereaved Family of Rangia’s COVID-19 Patient

Assam Health & Family Welfare Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma on Tuesday visited the family of Amulya Kalita who died of COVID-19 on Monday at Gauhati Medical College Hospital (GMCH). Kalita was detected with COVID positive after his death.

The health minister visited the bereaved family and prayed to God to grant the family the strength to bear the loss of Kalita.

In a tweet, Himanta said, “At Rangia, I met the family of Amullya Kalita, whom we, unfortunately, lost at GMCH last night due to #COVID19, and offered my condolences. I join them in this moment of grief and pray to God to grant them the strength to bear this loss.”

I join them in this moment of grief and pray to God to grant them the strength to bear this loss. — Himanta Biswa Sarma (@himantabiswa) May 19, 2020

Visiting the house of Kalita at Rangia, Himanta said that he was admitted to GMCH at a critical condition and died due to his deteriorating health. “After his death, doctors found some symptoms of COVID and collected his SWAB for test and it came positive. To clear the doubt, the SWAB has been tested two times and it came positive both the time,” said Sarma.

He further stated that as Kalita was tested positive of the virus, the area of his house will be declared as containment zone up to the radius of 500 meters and it will continue up to 14 days.