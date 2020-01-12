Himanta wants to become CM: Ajmal

All India United Democratic Front (AIUDF) chief Badruddin Ajmal on Saturday said that Assam Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma has an ambition of becoming the chief minister of the State. His reaction came after Minister Sarma recently said that Badruddin Ajmal will become the chief minister of Assam if the people of the State do not identify their friends and enemies.

“He (Sarma) has the dream of becoming the chief minister for several years. He left the Congress over this dream and is eroding the BJP from inside. He wants to send Sarbananda Sonowal away as soon as possible so he can become the chief minister,” Ajmal was quoted as saying by ANI.

Ajmal also took a jibe at Sarma’s remark and said, “He is a political analyst who can tell which party will win. I believe this is his blessing for me and I am very grateful. But, we are not here for power.”

The AIUDF supremo further said that Minister Sarma has been trying to divert the “Hindu brothers” by telling them a Muslim will become the chief minister.