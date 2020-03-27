Himanta wants to say something…

The deadly COVID-19 continues to spread around the world, with no signs of abating, people still seem to be ignoring this advice.

Taking to Twitter, Assam Health Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma on Friday emphasized the importance of not taking the pandemic lightly and the need to be aware and proactive towards prevention of COVID-19.

Request to every one – please do not go out of our own Home. We are in very critical condition. Need to follow every word of @narendramodi in both letter and spirit. Please — Himanta Biswa Sarma (@himantabiswa) March 27, 2020

Health experts and governments around the world have warned citizens to practice social distancing — the act of avoiding large crowds and keeping a distance from people who might be sick — to slow the coronavirus from spreading through airborne infections.