Hindu Mahasabha Opens ‘Nathuram Godse Library’ In MP

By Pratidin Bureau
48

A study center or “gyanshala” on the assassin of Mahatma Gandhi, Nathuram Godse, was opened by the Hindu Mahasabha at its office in Madhya Pradesh’s Gwalior in a bid to “educate youngsters on the partition of India” and to spread awareness about historical personalities like Maharana Pratap.

“The Nathuram Godse “gyanshala” will inform the young generation about various aspects of the Partition of India and will disseminate information on national leaders like Guru Gobind Singh, Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj and Maharana Pratap,” Hindu Mahasabha National Vice President Jaiveer Bhardwaj told NDTV.

“The library was opened to put before the world the true nationalist that Godse was. He stood and died for an undivided India. The purpose of the library is to instil true nationalism which Godse stood for in today’s ignorant youth,” he added.

As per reports, the ‘Godse Gyanshala’ contains literature on how Godse plotted the assassination of Mahatma Gandhi, his articles and his speeches.

He further alleged that Congress was behind the partition of India that took place in 1947 during independence.

It may be stated that Gwalior was chosen as the site of the library as the assassination of Gandhi was plotted in the city. The pistol that killed Gandhi was also purchased in this very city.

