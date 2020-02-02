NationalTop Stories

Hindu Mahasabha’s UP president shot dead

By Pratidin Bureau
12

In a sensational incident, the Vishva Hindu Mahasabha Uttar Pradesh president Ranjit Bachchan was killed while he was out on a morning walk on Sunday. The incident took place near the CDRI building in Lucknow’s Hazratganj. Bachchan was shot in the head multiple times.

In the firing, the Mahasabha leader died on the spot, while his brother suffered bullet injuries. He is undergoing treatment at the trauma centre of King George’s Medical University (KGMU).

The early morning shootout in Lucknow has caused tension in the area. Dinesh Singh, DCP Central Lucknow, said, “Ranjit Bachchan had gone out on morning walk when some unknown assailant shot him. A police team has been formed and further investigation is being carried out.”

